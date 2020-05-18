Arrests

5/12 at 9:41 p.m. Sheri Branch, 31, of River Road, Topsham, was arrested by Officer Matthew Nicholson on Weymouth Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/14 at 11:22 a.m. Kerrie Sims, 47, of Shaw Street, Bath, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Cory Iles on Bath Road.

5/14 at 11:37 a.m. Colby Carr, 30, of Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Gregory McCarthy at Maine and Pleasant streets and charged with disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violating condition of release.

5/16 at 4:48 p.m. Dean Waring, 62, of Rocky Hill Road, was arrested by Officer Matthew Nicholson on River Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/17 at 12:09 a.m. Toni Chaet, 39, of Linnell Circle, was arrested by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on Maine Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

5/12 at 11:43 p.m. John Sullivan, 20, of Western Avenue, Bath, was issued a summons by Officer James Fisher on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of criminal speed.

5/13 at 9:10 p.m. Kenneth Reed, 24, of Arnold Drive, Lisbon, was issued a summons by Officer James Fisher on Karen Lane on a charge of violation of a protective order.

5/17 at 10:22 p.m. Toby Holton, 29, of Jordan Avenue, was issued a summons by Officer Justin Kittredge at Mason and Federal streets on a charge of driving without a license.

Fire calls

5/12 at 8:59 a.m. Alarm on Baribeau Drive.

5/13 at 11:12 a.m. Outdoor fire on Orion Street.

5/13 at 4:29 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lunt Road.

5/16 at 4:24 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

5/16 at 4:32 p.m. Outdoor fire on Day Road.

5/16 at 4:48 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on River Road.

5/17 at 1:21 a.m. Alarm on Burbank Avenue.

5/17 at 8:14 a.m. Alarm on Terminal Road.

5/17 at 2:05 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bow Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 39 calls from May 11-17.

