Kennebunk Land Trust announced that its 20th annual auction will launch online on Friday, May 29 at 8 a.m. Bidding remains open through 8 p.m. Friday, June 5.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the live event will not occur this year. The auction is the trust’s largest fundraiser of the year.

“Please support Kennebunk Land Trust as local conservation helps us protect and steward open space that has provided comfort to so many during this pandemic,” said Sarah Stanley, director, in a written statement. “The land trusts in us.”

For more information on the offerings of original artwork, gift certificates and excursions and sponsors, or to register, visit www.biddingforgood.com/kennebunklandtrust.

Sponsors of the event include, Kennebunk Savings Bank (Corporate Principal Sponsor), HM Payson (Principal Event Sponsor) and Avita of Wells (Partner Sponsor).

Eat the Kennebunks plans community picnic

The Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce is moving ahead with Eat the Kennebunks Week, May 17-23, just a little differently this year. Throughout the week, local restaurants listed on www.eatthekennebunks.com will offer Eat the Kennebunks Week take-out specials for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Eat the Kennebunks Week will culminate in a community-wide event called Eat the Kennebunks Picnic Night between 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, May 23. For the picnic night, patrons can call and order out from the restaurant of their choice on May 23 (rain date May 24) and set up a picnic on their front lawn and be part of the collective community eating out together. To remember this time of quarantine, take a picture and post on social media, using the hashtag #GoKennebunksPicnic.

For information, call the Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce at 967-0857 or visit www.GoKennebunks.com or www.EatTheKennebunks.com.

Pandemic forces cancellation of marketplace

One of the mainstays of Main Street every Saturday from late May to early October has been the Kennebunk Artisans Marketplace. Located at the Waterhouse Center, the marketplace has been providing an opportunity to find creations from Maine-based artisans for a number of years.The 2020 season however has been canceled out of the COVID-19 pandemic concerns, but will return to its normal schedule beginning in May 2021.

For more information, visit www.kennebunkmaine.us/artisansmarket.

