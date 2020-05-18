Arrests

No arrests were reported from May 4-10.

Summonses

5/10 at 8:20 a.m. Mark Athearn, 54, of Forest Lane, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Giles on Skillin Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

5/7 at 5:33 p.m. Motor vehicle fire on Greely Road.

5/9 at 5:12 p.m. Building fire on Starboard Lane.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to nine calls from May 6-12.

