Arrests
No arrests were reported from May 4-10.
Summonses
5/10 at 8:20 a.m. Mark Athearn, 54, of Forest Lane, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Giles on Skillin Road on a charge of operating after suspension.
Fire calls
5/7 at 5:33 p.m. Motor vehicle fire on Greely Road.
5/9 at 5:12 p.m. Building fire on Starboard Lane.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to nine calls from May 6-12.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Stocks move higher on Wall Street, extending global gains
-
Local & State
Group eyes 5 fall ballot questions in Portland
-
Business
Senate bill would deliver more than $2 billion in aid to state, local governments in Maine
-
Sports
Scottish league cuts season short, names Celtic its champion
-
Sports
Premier League clubs agree to resume non-contact training