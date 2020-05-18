KENNEBUNKPORT – Cape Porpoise Pier is scheduled for a major renovation, designed to be conducted in phases so it remains available to commercial fishermen.

The town of Kennebunkport sought proposals for final engineering and construction administration services for the proposed project. The proposals were due on Thursday, May 21.

The proposed renovation includes installation of new pilings in the area under the existing harbormaster’s office, construction of a new bait shed and harbormaster’s office, upgraded water and sewer utilities, burial of electrical wiring, a separation of fuel for commercial and recreational watercraft, a designated area for recreational boats, and more, said Public Works Director Mike Claus.

Claus said he believes the last major renovation of the pier was in the 1990s, when a new hoist was installed and the timbers underneath it replaced.

The pier is owned by the town, which estimates the commercial fishery accounts for $9 million to $11 million in economic benefit to the area.

Harbormaster Chris Mayo said about 60 commercial boats use the pier, along with 25 to 30 recreational watercraft, depending on the season, along with some recreational boat owners who have private moorings, but use the pier for fuel and other services.

Town Manager Laurie Smith said the municipality will apply for funding through the Maine Department of Transportation’s Boating Infrastructure Grant and the Small Harbor Improvement Program. The town intends to apply for a grant from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection for a boat pum- out grant.

Preliminary plans also show a new gangway leading to upgraded dinghy floats; walkway with railing from the road to the pier; and a widened pier with a segregated walkway that leads to a new gangway, which in turn leads transient watercraft floats.

The engineering and construction administration contract are to include local, state and federal U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permits and any associated reviews, final designs and preparation of bid documents. The administration contract will assist the town in choosing a contractor and overseeing construction. The town met with fishermen in April to discuss the proposal and their comments are to be taken into consideration, according to the request for proposals.

