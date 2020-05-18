The commemoration of Memorial Day in Arundel, Kennebunk and Kennebunkport will take place on Monday, May 25. The occasion will be far more low-key than is customary, due to restrictions surrounding the coronavirus.

In Arundel, a brief service will take place at the Veterans Memorial 11 a.m. at Arundel Fire Hall, Limerick Road. A wreath will be laid to honor those who died in the service of their country. Organizers said that participants will wear masks, practice social distancing and observe the state limit of gatherings of 10 or fewer.

In Kennebunk, representatives of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts will place a wreath in the Mousam River from the Route 1 bridge at about 7 a.m. A police escort will follow, making its way to Mount Pleasant Cemetery, the memorial at Kennebunk High School, Pine Grove Cemetery in West Kennebunk, memorials in Centennial Park and Washington Park and then Hope Cemetery, Evergreen Cemetery and Home Cemetery.

In Kennebunkport, members of the American Legion will host a brief ceremony at 8 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial at Dock Square and Mathew J. Lanigan Bridge.

The traditional Memorial Day parades in Kennebunkport, Cape Porpoise and Kennebunk have been canceled.

