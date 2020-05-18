Members of a Portland Public Schools finance committee were debating how to eliminate a tax increase from the school budget Monday night without increasing elementary school class sizes.

Prior to Monday, the latest iteration called for a $120.3 million budget with a 0.5 percent tax increase. But Superintendent Xavier Botana presented a new option to the committee Monday night calling for a zero percent tax increase and a budget of $119.8 million.

That version, however, calls for an additional reduction of $472,000 largely gained through raising the cap on elementary class sizes from 22 students to 25.

Several board members and committee members at Monday’s meeting expressed opposition to the proposal and were debating other ways to reduce the tax increase.

“I can’t support a budget that will increase elementary school class size,” said board member Emily Figdor. “I’m looking for other ways to close that gap.”

The coronavirus pandemic has already forced Portland Public Schools to hold off on new investments the district had planned for and to budget cautiously in the coming school year.

The proposed budget still includes the addition of two preschool programs, which are being funded by the state; new curriculum investments at a net cost of $124,000, and $293,000 for behavioral supports for students with autism. It also includes $665,000 to offset a loss of federal Title I funding.

But it doesn’t include money for some investments identified by the district as needed to help mitigate opportunity gaps for low-income, English-language-learner and disabled students and that will likely worsen because of the virus.

Those include funding for additional English language learner supports, special education support staff and for the curriculum scale-up.

“I anticipate having the flexibility to fund these priorities from potential savings in other areas such as reductions to budgeted cost of living allowances, short or long term staffing reductions, and other responses to the ever-changing circumstances of the pandemic,” Botana said in a letter to the community last week.

Maine school districts are expecting to receive about $39 million in direct virus relief payments from the federal government, of which Portland schools are expecting to receive about $1.7 million.

The district plans to treat the money like a federal grant and will use most of it to cover costs of custodial staff and their benefits as well as anticipated costs for summer school and technology. A contingency fund of $200,000 to $500,000 will also be created to pay for other unforeseen virus-related expenses.

In his letter, Botana noted there is uncertainty about what the start of the school year will look like as well as the long-term financial implications of the virus.

While the district received an unexpected increase in state funding this year, a looming state revenue shortfall makes that unlikely to happen again. It’s also unknown whether there will be additional sources of federal relief for districts.

“We recognize that heading into the next school year, it will be impossible to maintain expenditures for services that are not being used,” Botana wrote. “To that end, we foresee that we will need to use furloughs and lay-offs sparingly but strategically to ensure that we are using resources wisely.”

This story will be updated.

