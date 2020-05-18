‘Stories of Maine: An Incomplete History’
Anytime. portlandmuseum.org/stories-of-maine-an-incomplete-history
For the foreseeable future, you can virtually view the latest exhibit at Portland Museum of Art. “Stories of Maine: An Incomplete History” is a multimedia show packed with stories, objects and themes that speak to Maine’s past and present and features contributions from a wide range of Mainers. When pandemic restrictions are lifted, be sure to visit the PMA in person, but for now, dive in virtually, as there’s much to see, watch and listen to.
Virtual or real hike at Kezar River Preserve
All day Saturday. mainetrailfinder.com
Maine Trail Finder invites you to hit the trail with the Greater Lovell Land Trust either virtually or in person. For the online experience, you’ll follow along with a map and can click on camera icons along the way to learn about the trail’s many features. Or, head to Lovell and enjoy the 1-mile loop that’s spread across 114 acres and traverses five ravines. Please practice proper physical distancing and enjoy the trail on Saturday or any day. Leashed dogs are welcome.
‘A Streetcar Named Desire’
2 p.m. Thursday, through May 28. www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/nt-at-home
London’s National Theatre’s next free play that you can stream on its YouTube page is the 2014 production of Tennessee Williams’ iconic drama “A Streetcar Named Desire,’ starring Gillian Anderson (X-Files) in the role of Blanche DuBois. Ben Foster plays Stanley and Vanessa Kirby portrays Stella. Or as we like to say it: STELLA!!!
Like A Boss Now: Dr. Edison Liu
1 p.m. Friday. Via Zoom, preregistration required. facebook.com/pressherald for Zoom link.
Watch a live, virtual conversation between Portland Press Herald CEO and publisher Lisa DeSisto and Dr. Edison Liu, CEO of The Jackson Laboratory. Liu is the founding executive director of The Genome Institute of Singapore and has done significant research focused on the functional genomics of human cancers. Liu has authored over 300 scientific papers and reviews and co-authored two books. This will likely be a fascinating interview with someone we’re fortunate to have here in Maine.
