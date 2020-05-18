Laura Cantrell
7 p.m. Friday. Thomas Memorial Library Facebook page.
Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth is getting into the streaming concert game, presenting a show from Nashville-born, New York City-based country singer-songwriter Laura Cantrell. Cantrell has performed on A Prairie Home Companion and at the Grand Ole Opry and has appeared on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. Cantrell first earned accolades two decades ago with her debut album, “Not the Tremblin’ Kind,” and is currently working on new music.
Weakened Friends
8:30 p.m. Friday, $5 to $10 suggested donation. facebook.com/BissellBrothers/live
Bissell Brothers and Knack Factory presents a multiday streaming music event called Keep On Keeping On, featuring a total of 10 acts, including Lisa/Liza, Angelikah & Renee Coolbrith and Carolyn Kendrick, that began on Monday and runs through Friday. The event ends with a performance by Portland rock trio Weakened Friends who taught us all how it’s done in an early April virtual concert.
Space Gallery presents Jacob Augustine
8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26. space538.org/event/house-show-5-jacob-augustine
Singer-songwriter and creator of experimental folk tunes, Jacob Augustine will be singing covers and originals, accompanying himself on acoustic guitar. The show is being presented by Space Gallery, and Augustine will be coming to you live from his home in Winterport. Expect to be enthralled by Augustine’s arresting vocals and gut-punching lyrics.
