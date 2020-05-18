Arrests
5/13 at 8:57 a.m. Samuel Keegan, 25, of Rogers Road, was arrested on Rogers Road by Officer Derek Miller on charges of domestic violence assault and violating condition of release.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported from May 11-17.
Fire calls
5/13 at 2:38 p.m. Structure fire on Cousins Street.
5/13 at 2:39 p.m. Fire call on Cousins Street.
5/15 at 7:57 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on McCartney Street.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to seven calls from May 11-17.
