Arrests
5/12 at 1:42 p.m. Joseph Hersom, 35, of Tidal Brook Road, was arrested on Tidal Brook Road by Officer Michael McManus on charges of domestic violence assault, reckless conduct and criminal mischief.
5/14 at 9:03 p.m. Joseph Hersom, 35, of Tidal Brook Road, was arrested on Tidal Brook Road by Officer Jason O’Toole on charges of violating condition of release and operating under the influence.
Summonses
5/13 at 7:29 p.m. Tyler Graham, 29, of Young Avenue, Brunswick, was issued a summons on Main Street by Sgt. Matthew Moorhouse on charges of motor vehicle speeding, operating after license suspension and failing to obtain a driver’s license.
Fire calls
5/14 at 9:40 a.m. Fire alarm call on Kendall Lane.
EMS
Freeport emergency medical services responded to 10 call from May 11-14.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
MLB notebook: Wife of Diamondbacks outfielder dies
-
Nation & World
Canada, U.S. extend border closure for non-essential travel
-
Sports
EPL reports 6 coronavirus cases among three clubs as training resumes
-
The Forecaster
Election 2020: State House District 48 primary election draws two Freeport Democrats
-
Sports
Belmont Stakes to kick off Triple Crown on June 20