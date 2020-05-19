Arrests

5/12 at 1:42 p.m. Joseph Hersom, 35, of Tidal Brook Road, was arrested on Tidal Brook Road by Officer Michael McManus on charges of domestic violence assault, reckless conduct and criminal mischief.

5/14 at 9:03 p.m. Joseph Hersom, 35, of Tidal Brook Road, was arrested on Tidal Brook Road by Officer Jason O’Toole on charges of violating condition of release and operating under the influence.

Summonses

5/13 at 7:29 p.m. Tyler Graham, 29, of Young Avenue, Brunswick, was issued a summons on Main Street by Sgt. Matthew Moorhouse on charges of motor vehicle speeding, operating after license suspension and failing to obtain a driver’s license.

Fire calls

5/14 at 9:40 a.m. Fire alarm call on Kendall Lane.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 10 call from May 11-14.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: