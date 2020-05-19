A man incarcerated at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham has tested positive for COVID-19, the first confirmed case in one of the state’s prisons.

The Maine Department of Corrections announced the case in a news release late Tuesday afternoon. A spokeswoman for the department said in a text message that neither she nor the commissioner could answer questions about the case until Wednesday.

The release did not identify the man but said he is in his 20s. He began showing symptoms Sunday and was transferred to an isolation unit. Medical staff tested him Monday, and the department was notified of the positive test result Tuesday.

The man is still isolated and has not required hospitalization.

“MDOC and Maine CDC have also initiated testing of staff and inmates at MCC working or living in areas where potential exposure could have occurred,” the statement said. “Additionally, MDOC and Maine CDC have begun contact tracing procedures for those staff and other inmates who had close contact with the individual.”

The department did not say how many people would be tested because of possible exposure to the man.

An employee at the Bolduc Correctional Facility tested positive in March. Since April, the department has posted a daily update with the number of inmates tested and their locations. The count posted Tuesday did not include the positive test.

It indicated that the department had tested 28 adults and five juveniles for the disease. Twenty-five adults and all five juveniles had tested negative. Two adults were still waiting for their test results, and one had refused to be tested. Most inmates who were tested were incarcerated at the Maine Correctional Center.

As of Tuesday, more than 1,900 adults and 30 juveniles were incarcerated in state prisons.

This story will be updated.

