I would like to address an issue to the governor. I am 73 years old and live at Fallbrook Woods Facility. I have been here for a while. My dogs usually come visit me often, two to three times each week, specifically St. Nick, a 12-year-old, 160-pound Newfie.

Since the shutdown my dogs cannot visit Fallbrook. They are much loved and missed by all the patrons. We can’t see them or visit with them. They can’t even be driven onto the property.

I would like Gov. Mills to straighten this problem out for residents all over the state of Maine. Our dogs are very important to our well-being.

Warren Leonard

Portland

