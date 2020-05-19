Bath

Most meetings are canceled; cityofbath.com will post information for Zoom meetings.

Brunswick

Meetings will continue unless otherwise noted on the town calendar at brunswickme.org. Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for which meetings will be televised or streamed online and check the town calendar for meetings that will include virtual access.

Tues. 5/26 7 p.m. Planning Board

Tues. 5/26 7 p.m. Recycling & Sustainability Committee

Wed. 5/27 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Wed. 5/27 6 p.m. Rivers & Coastal Waters Commission

Thur. 5/28 9:30 a.m. People Plus Board

Thur. 5/28 5 p.m. Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for meeting updates and remote access information. Most meetings can be accessed remotely via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings can viewed at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Wed. 5/27 6:30 p.m. Board of Appeals

Thur. 5/28 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Topsham

All meetings are canceled until further notice unless other noted at topshammaine.com. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: