Bath
Most meetings are canceled; cityofbath.com will post information for Zoom meetings.
Brunswick
Meetings will continue unless otherwise noted on the town calendar at brunswickme.org. Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for which meetings will be televised or streamed online and check the town calendar for meetings that will include virtual access.
Tues. 5/26 7 p.m. Planning Board
Tues. 5/26 7 p.m. Recycling & Sustainability Committee
Wed. 5/27 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 5/27 6 p.m. Rivers & Coastal Waters Commission
Thur. 5/28 9:30 a.m. People Plus Board
Thur. 5/28 5 p.m. Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for meeting updates and remote access information. Most meetings can be accessed remotely via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings can viewed at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Wed. 5/27 6:30 p.m. Board of Appeals
Thur. 5/28 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Topsham
All meetings are canceled until further notice unless other noted at topshammaine.com. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
