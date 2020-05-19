Bath

Most meetings are canceled; cityofbath.com will post information for Zoom meetings.

Brunswick

Meetings will continue unless otherwise noted on the town calendar at brunswickme.org. Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for which meetings will be televised or streamed online and check the town calendar for meetings that will include virtual access.

Tues.  5/26  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Tues.  5/26  7 p.m.  Recycling & Sustainability Committee

Wed.  5/27  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  5/27  6 p.m.  Rivers & Coastal Waters Commission

Thur.  5/28  9:30 a.m.  People Plus Board

Thur.  5/28  5 p.m.  Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for meeting updates and remote access information. Most meetings can be accessed remotely via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings can viewed at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Wed.  5/27  6:30 p.m.  Board of Appeals

Thur.  5/28  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Topsham

All meetings are canceled until further notice unless other noted at topshammaine.com. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

filed under:
bath maine, brunswick maine, Forecaster Community, harpswell maine, topsham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles