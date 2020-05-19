UNION — One person was killed Tuesday evening when a car and an 18-wheeler loaded with logs collided on Route 17.

Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll said one of the two people in the passenger car died. The driver of the truck was the only occupant of that vehicle.

The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m.

Traffic was down to one lane on Route 17 near the intersection with Route 131 (South Union Road).

The Union Fire and Rescue responded to take at least one person to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport. An officer from the Maine State Police commercial vehicle division and a state police expert on reconstructing accident scenes were called to respond to assist in the investigation.

More details weren’t immediately available Tuesday night.

This story will be updated.

