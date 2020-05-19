Visit the City of Portland website at portlandmaine.gov for remote meeting information and cancellations. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  5/20  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee  Zoom

Wed.  5/20  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  Zoom

Wed.  5/20  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability & Transportation Committee  Zoom

Wed.  5/20  6 p.m.  Noise Advisory Committee  WebEx

Thur.  5/21  9 a.m.  Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee  Zoom

Thur.  5/21  5:30 p.m.  Joint City/School Finance Committee  Zoom

Thur.  5/21  6:30 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  Zoom

Tues.  5/26  4 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners

Tues.  5/26  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Zoom

Tues.  5/26  6 p.m.  Water District Board of Trustees

Wed.  5/27  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Council

