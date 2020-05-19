Visit the City of Portland website at portlandmaine.gov for remote meeting information and cancellations. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 5/20 4 p.m. Public Art Committee Zoom
Wed. 5/20 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board Zoom
Wed. 5/20 5:30 p.m. Sustainability & Transportation Committee Zoom
Wed. 5/20 6 p.m. Noise Advisory Committee WebEx
Thur. 5/21 9 a.m. Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee Zoom
Thur. 5/21 5:30 p.m. Joint City/School Finance Committee Zoom
Thur. 5/21 6:30 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals Zoom
Tues. 5/26 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners
Tues. 5/26 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Zoom
Tues. 5/26 6 p.m. Water District Board of Trustees
Wed. 5/27 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Council
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Opinion
Life Unwound: Let’s stop ‘shoulding on ourselves’
-
Community News
Briefs
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Medical Service Corps could provide jobs, protect health
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Visits with pets a casualty of COVID
-
Editorials
Our View: Steps to make social connection safer