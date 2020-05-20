BATH — The American Legion Smith-Tobey Post 21 will hold a Memorial Day Service at 11 a.m. at the post.

The service will be held outside the legion at 200 Congress Ave. to allow for physical distancing.

Attendees are asked to wear face masks or coverings.

The legion canceled its annual Memorial Day parade due to coronavirus pandemic.

