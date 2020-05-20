BATH — The American Legion Smith-Tobey Post 21 will hold a Memorial Day Service at 11 a.m. at the post.
The service will be held outside the legion at 200 Congress Ave. to allow for physical distancing.
Attendees are asked to wear face masks or coverings.
The legion canceled its annual Memorial Day parade due to coronavirus pandemic.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Is mortgage forbearance an option? Here’s what to know
-
Times Record
Wiscasset cancels Fourth of July parade, fireworks, delays town meeting
-
Nation & World
Supreme Court blocks House from seeing Mueller grand jury material, for now
-
Times Record
Bath legion holding outdoor Memorial Day service
-
Times Record
Phippsburg Land Trust gains 241 acres of protected land