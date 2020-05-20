Thirteen Portland veterans of the Mexican War, which was fought from 1846-1848, pose for an 1885 photograph. The veterans are, front, left to right, George Lambart, Navy; James S. Wentworth, Navy; William H. Bigelow, Army; Joel Bibber, Navy; Samuel N. Ball, Navy; Richard F. Ballard, Navy. Top row from left, John Hellier, no branch given; Gideon H Burbank, Army; Thomas B. Curran, Army; John W. Low, Navy; Hartley G. Dodge, Navy; Henry B. Hussey, Rescue Marine; and Dennis Sullivan, Army. Collections of Maine Historical Society. Order a copy at VintageMaineImages.com, item #4166

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years, in print and online every other week.

filed under:
bicentennial, portland maine, veterans
