State biologists proposed a 61-percent increase in any-deer permits this year with a record number of 109,890 – on the same day that the state approved an 11-percent jump in moose permits to 3,135.

The additional moose permits for the fall hunt – approved unanimously on Wednesday by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s Advisory Council – will go to hunters in far northern Maine, where state biologists say the moose population looks robust. In this region, winter mortality of moose calves in the state’s radio-collar study was just 18 percent this past winter – the lowest it has been in the seven years of the study, said IFW Wildlife Division Director Nate Webb.

The increased number of any-deer permits proposed by state biologists – up from 68,145 last fall – would be issued mostly in what state Deer Biologist Nathan Bieber calls the white-tailed deer “breadbasket of the state” – southern and central Maine. It is more than the previous all-time high of the 84,745 any-deer permits issued in 2018.

Any-deer permits allow hunters the option to harvest either a male or female deer. State biologists believe culling the does from the population is the most effective way to thin the deer herd, but hunters with an any-deer permit are not required to harvest a doe. Last year, Bieber said the doe-harvest objective was 7,966 and hunters only harvested 6,200.

Bieber said many more any-deer permits are needed this year to achieve the state’s doe-harvest goal of 13,000 since only once in the past decade has the fall hunt achieved the doe-harvest goal. In 2018 a record-number of 84,745 any-deer permits were issued and 9,659 does were harvested – surpassing the state’s objective of 8,959. It was the first time more than 80,000 any-deer permits had been issued – and the bump in permits was intended to help address the public-health concern of tick-borne diseases in the southern part of the state.

Webb added that the doe harvest in 2018 did get a boost from the near-perfect hunting conditions that fall, with early snow and cooler temperatures.

“We’re increasing the any-deer permits for two reasons,” Webb said. “First the under-harvested does last year did not meet our harvest goal, so we have to issue far more permits. That, coupled with the very mild winter we had last winter resulted in a higher than typical over-winter survival of deer. Those two factors have led to the increase in any-deer permits.”

State biologists estimate the statewide deer population is now between 290,000 to 300,000 – up from an estimated range of 230,000 to 250,000 last year.

Bieber said if the additional any-deer permits do not achieve the state’s doe-harvest goal this fall, other methods of thinning the herd will be considered, such as allowing an either-sex hunt in some parts of the state.

