Arrests
5/11 at 4:08 p.m. Charles Littlefield, 33, of Richards Road, Benton, was arrested by Officer Lucas Shirland on Hamilton Court on a charge of possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.
Summonses
5/12 at 5:40 a.m. Michael Deangelo, 40, of Naples, was issued a summons by Officer Nicholas George on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating after suspension.
5/14 at 9:49 p.m. Kayla Moore, 28, of Richard Road, Litchfield, was issued a summons by Officer Jose Gomez on Augusta Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.
5/17 at 4:48 p.m. Cole Bernier, 24, of Williams Road, Sabattus, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Augusta Road on a charge of criminal speed.
Fire calls
5/12 at 6:18 p.m. Fire alarm on Elm Street.
5/13 at 11:36 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Monument Place.
5/13 at 4:27 p.m. Utility problem on Beaver Pond Road.
5/13 at 7:07 p.m. Electrical hazard on Bradley Pond Road.
5/14 at 8:54 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Main and Pleasant streets.
5/15 at 10:13 a.m. Fire call on Middlesex Road.
5/16 at 9:54 a.m. Public service on Hemlock Drive.
5/16 at 7:20 p.m. Fire alarm on Coburn Lane.
EMS
Topsham emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from May 11-18.
