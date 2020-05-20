Read the full text of “On this date in Maine history: May 20.”
Read more from our history series.
Explore our Maine bicentennial page.
Read more about the “Distance Saves Lives” blood drive here.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
American Journal
Westbrook spending plan includes service and personnel cuts, but no tax increase
-
Arts & Entertainment
South Portland man to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’
-
American Journal
Westbrook floats idea of replacing outdoor pool with splash pad
-
The Forecaster
Topsham Police Beat: May 11-18
-
The Forecaster
Planners to consider Brunswick Landing apartment complex
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.