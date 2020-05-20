Robert M. Preston, 31, of Westbrook was arrested May 4 on a charge of operating after license suspension.

Colby J. Duncanson, 21, of Limington was arrested May 11 on a charge of criminal threatening with danger.

Amy L. Redmond, 44, of Raymond was arrested May 12 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Shawn H. Bubar, 36, of Sabattus was arrested May 14 on a charge of operating after license suspension.

Anthony M. Esculano, 56, of Hiram was arrested May 15 on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked.

