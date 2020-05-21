RUMFORD — A bicyclist was killed Thursday morning by a car traveling on Rt. 2, about a quarter-mile on U.S. Route 2, approximately 1 ¼ miles west of the McDonald’s restaurant.

In a statement issued by Rumford Police Chief Tony Milligan, the Oxford County 911 Center in South Paris received an emergency call from a motorist at 10:57 a.m. regarding the collision.

The driver and vehicle was still on scene when police arrived. The vehicle, a blue 2006 Honda Accord, that struck the bicyclist was substantially damaged due to the crash.

Rumford Police, Rumford Fire and Med-Care Ambulance personnel responded immediately and arrived within minutes of the call. The adult female bicyclist was pronounced dead on scene by first responders. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.

Milligan said police arrested the driver, Alger M. Aleck, 37, of Mexico and have initially charged him with manslaughter, Class A felony and criminal operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs which caused a death, a Class B felony.

Additional charges may be brought once the investigation is completed. Aleck was transported to the Oxford County Jail and is expected to be arraigned by the Court tomorrow. Bail has been set at $15,000 cash.

“This is a tragedy and my heart goes out to the victim’s family,” said Milligan. “With temperatures on the rise and a holiday weekend approaching, more and more pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles will be sharing the roads. Motorists should remain attentive and drive with due care to avoid further tragedies.”

Reconstruction teams from the Maine State Police and Paris Police responded to assist the Rumford Police with the investigation, while Oxford SO deputies, Rumford Fire, Rumford Public Works and State Department of Transportation workers provided assistance with re-routing traffic around the scene while Rt. 2 was completely shut down for four hours.

The Rumford Police K9 Team was also utilized in the investigation to help recover evidence at the scene and a certified Blood Technician from the Farmington Police also responded to obtain a Court-ordered blood sample from the driver.

Milligan praised the quick response and teamwork of the agencies and crews that helped manage traffic while police focused on the crash investigation. “Their help was invaluable.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: