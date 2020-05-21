The Brunswick Naval Aviation Museum will open its Memorial Garden for visitation on Monday, May 25 from 1-4 p.m. to allow visitors to honor airmen and women who gave their lives in service to their country. The museum is located at 179 Admiral Fitch Ave. in Brunswick at Brunswick Landing. Admission is free and all visitors are requested to observe all COVID-19 regulations including wearing masks and keeping social distancing. Visit www.bnamuseum.org. or call 207-729-7216 for further information.

