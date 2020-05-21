Arrests/Summonses
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from May 12-18.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to 11 fire calls from May 12-18.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from May 12-18.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: May 12-18
-
Nation & World
The Latest: 2.4 million Americans filed jobless claims last week, bringing nine-week total to 38.6 million
-
Times Record Opinion
Commentary: A perfect storm for medical PTSD: Isolation, intensive care and the coronavirus pandemic
-
Forecaster Opinion
Letter: Support Sara Gideon for US Senate
-
Times Record Opinion
Tom Purcell: Drive-in theaters poised to profit from pandemic