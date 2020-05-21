Because of the governor’s restrictions on nonresidents visiting Maine, and my desire to visit, I came up with a compromise solution:
I would procure the COVID-19 test at my cost, no more than 72 hours before I leave, and present proof of a negative test upon arriving at our lodging.
I cannot afford to come to Maine and self-quarantine for 14 days at my lodging, even if they allowed me to.
The governor wants emergency money from the feds but refuses to do enough to open the state, allowing for economic collapse.
Local hospital censuses are down. What is really going on?
Jeff Gould
New Braunfels, Texas
