Re: “Portland radio personality Randi Kirshbaum says she was fired for not returning to work in office” (May 18):

After listening to Randi Kirshbaum for most of her 38 years on Maine radio, I was saddened to hear of the action that will take her off the air. If this is how we deal with dedicated service in the COVID world, it is just plain wrong. You would think a Michigan-based corporation would understand that.

Randi not only played music, she was informative about it. She introduced me to some great music that I would not have found otherwise. And she would always make me smile at some point. She talked about our community and local businesses and sponsors like she cared about them. Hopefully, some of those sponsors will now speak for her.

Thanks, Randi. Stay safe and hope to hear you again. Fortunately, we still have Sara Willis (on Maine Public Radio).

Jim McGowan

Bath

