Re: “Portland radio personality Randi Kirshbaum says she was fired for not returning to work in office” (May 18):
After listening to Randi Kirshbaum for most of her 38 years on Maine radio, I was saddened to hear of the action that will take her off the air. If this is how we deal with dedicated service in the COVID world, it is just plain wrong. You would think a Michigan-based corporation would understand that.
Randi not only played music, she was informative about it. She introduced me to some great music that I would not have found otherwise. And she would always make me smile at some point. She talked about our community and local businesses and sponsors like she cared about them. Hopefully, some of those sponsors will now speak for her.
Thanks, Randi. Stay safe and hope to hear you again. Fortunately, we still have Sara Willis (on Maine Public Radio).
Jim McGowan
Bath
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
Commentary: A perfect storm for medical PTSD: Isolation, intensive care and the coronavirus pandemic
-
Forecaster Opinion
Letter: Support Sara Gideon for US Senate
-
Times Record Opinion
Tom Purcell: Drive-in theaters poised to profit from pandemic
-
Mainely Media
Thornton Academy announces Class of 2020 Summa Cum Laude students
-
South Portland Sentry
School district reviewing reopening guidelines, recommendations
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.