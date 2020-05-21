In the past few weeks I have seen an increasing number of news outlets reporting on a new rash-like symptom of COVID-19. Many of these reports detail how these are rare manifestations of the disease but indicate infection nonetheless.
An Associated Press article in the Press Herald on May 17 titled “ ‘COVID toes,’ other rashes latest possible rare virus signs” included a photograph of swollen and red toes, with a similar appearance to inverse psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.
It is in my opinion that these reports are dangerous. They make no distinction between psoriasis and COVID-19. For many psoriasis sufferers, their body image is already negatively distorted, and many face public scrutiny and discrimination from a lack of understanding because of the way their reddened or flaking skin appears.
Psoriasis is a genetic hereditary disease and is not caused by the coronavirus. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention needs to offer guidance and information on this fact. As summer is almost here, many of us who go out will be stripping off layers, showing more skin and catching more sun.
Fear about the virus and its asymptomatic carriers can cause panic in those who think they’ve spotted someone with the COVID rash who is not quarantining themselves, in turn causing further discrimination against lifelong sufferers of a terrible, disfiguring disease.
Hugh Sullivan
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
Commentary: A perfect storm for medical PTSD: Isolation, intensive care and the coronavirus pandemic
-
Forecaster Opinion
Letter: Support Sara Gideon for US Senate
-
Times Record Opinion
Tom Purcell: Drive-in theaters poised to profit from pandemic
-
Mainely Media
Thornton Academy announces Class of 2020 Summa Cum Laude students
-
South Portland Sentry
School district reviewing reopening guidelines, recommendations
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.