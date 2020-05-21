School districts are tasked with creating budgets that are both fiscally responsible and supportive of the learners they educate. We recognize these are challenging times.
As such, the Regional School Unit 5 leadership team and Board of Directors worked conscientiously to reduce the fiscal year 2021 budget by $447,010. Among the cuts is a furlough day for all staff. The board also used the majority of its undesignated fund balance to lower the tax impact. Currently, the budget reflects a 2.32 percent expenditure increase. This aligns directly with the projected student enrollment growth of 2.4 percent.
The FY 2021 budget will reduce taxes by an estimated 0.91 percent in Durham and raise them by an estimated 0.25 percent in Freeport and 0.14 percent in Pownal. Based on 2019 valuations, an owner of a $200,000 home in Durham would see an estimated $36.93 reduction in taxes, whereas in Freeport and Pownal, taxes would rise by $7.13 and $5.14, respectively.
Education advances the common good of our communities. In RSU 5, we work diligently to ensure all students receive an excellent education. We build citizens who will work to maintain the quality of life we currently enjoy in Durham, Freeport and Pownal.
On May 27, at 6 p.m., the RSU will hold a question-and-answer period. We invite residents to ask questions and voice opinions. On June 17 the annual budget meeting is scheduled at Freeport High School, followed by the referendum vote on July 14. I encourage you to pass this budget so we can continue educating resilient learners.
Becky Foley
superintendent, Regional School Unit 5
Freeport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Looking Back: May 21
-
Times Record Obituaries
Obituary: Akemi Frizzle
-
Times Record Obituaries
Obituary: Elizabeth W. "Teedy" Bergstrom
-
Times Record Obituaries
Obituary: Barry A. Barter
-
Times Record Obituaries
Obituary: Robert W. O?Leary
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.