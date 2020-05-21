RANGELEY — A Saco man is accused of hitting his younger brother in the back with a hammer on Tuesday at a home at 1 Bald Mountain Road.

Rangeley Police Department responded to a reported disturbance between two men about 8 p.m., police Chief Russell French said.

William H. Shackford Jr., 20, of Saco is accused of striking his brother, Sean, 19, with a hammer, according to police.

Sean flagged down Rangeley police officer Tyler Fournier and told him the two had an altercation, and William was “extremely drunk,” according to Fournier’s affidavit filed with a Farmington court.

Sean said his brother hit him in the back with a hammer and showed Fournier what appeared to be hammer size bruising on his back in multiple places, according to the affidavit. Sean also said his brother put his hand around his neck and ripped off his necklace, Fournier wrote.

William Shackford was questioned and arrested, Fournier said.

He was charged with aggravated assault and taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington, but before his court appearance on Wednesday the District Attorney’s Office changed the charge to assault with a weapon, a lower class of felony.

A judge set Shackford’s bail at personal recognizance with several conditions, including no use or possession of alcohol and no use or possession of dangerous weapons or firearms.

A court appearance was set for July, according to French.

A conviction for assault with a weapon is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

