Arrests

No arrests were reported from May 11-17.

Summonses

5/14 at 3:06 p.m. Jodi L. Beeler, 43, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Det. Michael Sawyer on a charge of shoplifting.

5/15 at 5:04 p.m. Alexander C. Miller, 33, of Woolwich, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of criminal mischief and attempt to commit a crime.

5/15 at 10:41 p.m. Kyle B. Gallaher, 24, of Saco, was issued a summons at Payne Road and Haigis Parkway by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating under the influence (drugs).

5/16 at 1:15 a.m. Dylan J. Wilcox, 27, of Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Sawyer Road by Sgt. Scott Vaughan on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs).

Fire calls

5/11 at 1:11 a.m. Odor investigation on MacArthur Avenue.

5/12 at 4:55 p.m. Odor investigation at Morning Street and Bayview Avenue.

5/12 at 5:08 p.m. Mulch fire on U.S. Route 1.

5/12 at 5:45 p.m. Fire alarm on Manson Libbey Road.

5/12 at 8:44 p.m. Fire alarm on Cumberland Way.

5/12 at 9:13 p.m. Fire alarm on Tunis Avenue.

5/13 at 4:52 a.m. Assist Gorham.

5/13 at 10:46 a.m. Propane leak on Washington Avenue.

5/13 at 11:24 a.m. Investigation on Old Orchard Street.

5/13 at 3:25 p.m. Fire alarm on Technology Way.

5/13 at 6:46 p.m. Water alarm sounding on West Grand Avenue.

5/14 at 7:21 a.m. Alarm panel problem on Manson Libbey Road.

5/14 at 9:26 a.m. Unpermitted burn on St. John Street.

5/14 at 10:54 a.m. Assist Gorham.

5/14 at 1:28 p.m. Water flow alarm on Gallery Boulevard.

5/14 at 1:51 p.m. Alarm problem on Kavanaugh Road.

5/14 at 4:09 p.m. Assist Gorham.

5/14 at 4:46 p.m. Fire alarm on Plaza Drive.

5/15 at 7:03 a.m. Fire alarm on Black Point Road.

5/15 at 10:16 a.m. Fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.

5/15 at 2 p.m. Assist Gorham.

5/15 at 2:02 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Stratton Road.

5/15 at 2:42 p.m. Fire alarm on Piper Road.

5/16 at 1:50 a.m. Fire alarm on Jocelyn Road.

5/16 at 9:49 a.m. Odor investigation on Saunders Avenue.

5/16 at 4:54 p.m. Assist Gorham.

5/17 at 9:07 a.m. Assist Gorham.

5/17 at 3:11 p.m. Assist Gorham.

5/17 at 4:13 p.m. Assist Gorham.

5/17 at 5:23 p.m. Fire alarm on Gallery Boulevard.

5/17 at 7:59 p.m. Odor investigation on Maple Avenue.

5/17 at 9:34 p.m. Fire alarm on East Grand Avenue.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 64 calls from May 11-17.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: