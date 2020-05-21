Arrests

5/2 at 4:37 p.m. Jeffrey Swindler, 34, of Lyman, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Alfred Giusto on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

5/2 at 6:36 p.m. Nathaniel Rines, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on charges of trafficking in prison contraband, violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of heroin.

5/7 at 1:33 a.m. Kevin D. Nowell, 37, of Waltham, Massachusetts, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and unlawful possession of drugs.

5/10 at 7:28 a.m. Wilson A. Rivera, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Stanford Street by Officer Chris Gosling on charges of operating after suspension and operating without a license.

5/10 at 6:05 p.m. Michael Allen Walker, 30, of Biddeford, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Eric Young on charges of criminal threatening, operating under the influence (alcohol), operating after habitual offender suspension, attaching false plates and refusing to submit to arrest.

5/14 at 10:09 p.m. Aidan Carlisle, 18, of South Portland, was arrested on Willard Haven Park by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Summonses

5/1 at 12:45 a.m. Henry Rubiera-Polanco, 41, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of operating without a license.

5/1 at 2:04 p.m. Blaise Tardif, 24, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

5/2 at 4:21 p.m. Christopher Kogut, 34, of Saco, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Nicholas D’ascanio on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening.

5/2 at 10:38 p.m. James Bellino, 39, and Nicole Bellino, 41, both of South Portland were issued summonses on Highland Avenue by Officer Nicholas D’ascanio on charges of assault.

5/3 at 12:42 p.m. Bobbie Kallner, 50, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked registration.

5/3 at 7:24 p.m. Stacy Foley, 48, of Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Alfred Giusto on a charge of criminal threatening.

5/4 at 2:02 p.m. Jonathan Hines, 55, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on Thomas Street by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

5/5 at 10:49 a.m. Frank Cintron, 40, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Rumery Street by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of operating without a license.

5/5 at 2:51 p.m. Debra Napolitano, 57, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Danforth Road by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of violating conditions of release.

5/6 at 7:17 a.m. Willard S. Adams, 39, of Windham, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

5/6 at 6:37 p.m. Almuntadhar Mohammed, 20, of South Portland, and Mohamed Abbas, 50, of Portland, were issued summonses on Maine Mall Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of assault.

5/7 at 3:59 a.m. Prahtanah Lux Sang, 19, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of operating without a license.

5/8 at 2:51 a.m. A 17-year-old boy, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Willard Haven Road by Officer Ginger Ryll on charges of disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and obstructing a government administrator.

5/8 at 7:35 p.m. Patricia Gillis, 47, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

5/13 at 9:42 p.m. Angel Gabriel Torres Castro, 17, of Portland, was issued a summons on Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Ryan Le on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

5/5 at 11:10 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Burwell Avenue.

5/6 at 9:46 a.m. False alarm call on Fickett Street.

5/6 at 10:10 a.m. False alarm call on Cottage Road.

5/6 at 11:52 a.m. False alarm call on Sawyer (street or road not given).

5/6 at 7:06 p.m. Assist rescue on Lincoln Street.

5/6 at 7:35 p.m. False alarm call on Wall Street.

5/6 at 11:43 p.m. False alarm call on Ridgeland Avenue.

5/7 at 11:21 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Cottage Road.

5/8 at 7:30 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Preble Street.

5/8 at 1:33 p.m. Mulch fire on Maine Mall Road.

5/8 at 1:58 p.m. Mulch fire on Thomas Street.

5/8 at 8:38 p.m. Power line down on Chase Street.

5/9 at 3:17 p.m. False fire alarm on Highland (street or avenue not given).

5/9 at 3:21 p.m. False fire alarm on Kaler Road.

5/9 at 10:38 p.m. False fire alarm on Ridgeland Avenue.

5/10 at 4:48 p.m. False fire alarm on Hemco Road.

5/11 at 11:47 a.m. False fire alarm on Glen Way.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 50 calls from May 12-18.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: