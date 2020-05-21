Below are the students from the Thornton Academy Class of 2020 who will graduate Summa Cum Laude — with highest distinction — with a 4.0 or greater GPA.

Amanda Bogardus, daughter of Danielle and Lance Bogardus of Saco, participated in varsity soccer, basketball, and softball, and was a member of the National Honors Society. She earned first honors and certificates of excellence in math and history. Amanda will attend Wheaton College and plans to major in elementary education and psychology.

Lauren Burke, daughter of Deana Burke of Saco.

Kayla Burns, daughter of Melissa and Ken Burns of Saco, participated in the Action Team, soccer, lacrosse, theater, and was a member of the National Honors Society. She earned awards for

achievement and excellence in many academic subject areas. Kayla will attend the University of Maine at Orono in the fall.

Christina Casvikes, daughter of Stacey and Pavio Casvikes of Saco, was a soloist in TA’s dance company, Co-President of Interact Club, a member of Neuroscience Club and Student Council, and served as the Student Body Vice President. She was a four-year honor roll student, was named TA/Rotary student of the month, earned the George Eastman Young Leaders Award, and Cum Laude recognition on the National Latin Exam. Christina will attend Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts in the fall and will major in molecular biology with a double minor in immunology and public health science on a pre-health track.

Amelia Danehy, daughter of Tonya Houde Danehy and Michael Danehy of Saco, participated in National Honors Society. She earned awards for achievements and excellence in many academic subject areas and was on honor roll for all four years of high school. Amelia will study business management and dance at James Madison University in Virginia.

Keyan Du, daughter of Ling Du of China, participated on the tennis team and plans to attend university

in the fall.

WenYuan Du, son of Yi Wang and Xuemin Du of China, participated in the Astronomy Club, Chinese Club, Math Team, Robotics Club, Science Olympiad, and was a member of the National Honors Society. He consistently made honor roll, and earned certificates of achievement in several AP and honors-level math and science courses. WenYuan will major in atmospheric science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Christina Duggan, daughter of Sally Ring and David Duggan of Arundel, participated in the Environmental Club and the French Exchange. She was on the honor all four years at Thornton Academy and will attend Maastricht University in the Netherlands this fall.

Caden Samuel Falardeau, son of Lisa and Marc Falardeau of Saco, was a member of the Civil

Rights Team, Math Team, and the Tabletop Gaming Club. He was recognized with the Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award and plans to study physics at the University of Rochester.

Emma Gosselin, daughter of Melissa and Rick Gosselin of Saco, participated in Band/Pep Band, TA’s Blood Drive, Interact Club, and Mary’s Walk. She earned several academic excellence and achievement awards, was an honor roll student, and was awarded a Responsibility Pillar Award. She will attend Suffolk University in the fall.

Logan Harkins, son of Nancy and Don Harkins of Saco, participated in football and lacrosse; was a member of

the Interact Club, National Honors Society, and Student Council; and served as Class Treasurer. He is in the top 10 percent of his class, was recognized with certificates of excellence and achievement in many of his classes, and earned an SMAA All Academic award for football. Logan will study chemistry at the University of Maine at Orono.

Shelby Heiman, daughter of Michelle and Andrew Heiman of Arundel, was very involved in the arts, performing in musicals, drama, one act plays, chorale, band, and orchestra. She also played JV soccer and was Co-President of National Honors Society. Shelby is a National Merit Scholarship Finalist, and was selected as First Oboe in Allstate and District, and as a member of the Allstate Mixed Choir. She plans to attend USC in the fall and will double major in theatre and an undeclared STEM major.

Xinyu Hu, daughter of Qingqiu Xu and Yong Hu of China, participated in Animal Rights Group, Environmental Club, Debate Team, German Exchange Program, Interact Club, and Neuroscience Club. She was an honor roll student, and received certificates of excellence and achievement in several honors and AP classes. Xinyu will major in literature and writing at the University of California in San Diego.

Ariel Irijimovich, son of Valeria and Fabian Irijimovich of Israel, participated in basketball and cross country running. Next year she will work at a childrens’ shelter and boarding school in Jerusalem, where she will live year round and provide academic, emotional, and social support.

Deanna Ivanov, daughter of Sergei and Yalena Ivanov of Arundel.

Evelyn Kellum, daughter of Nicole and Zak Kellum of Arundel, participated in cheerleading and outdoor track. She earned certificates of achievement and excellence in various courses and will study chemical engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute this fall.

Lindsay LaBrecque, daughter of Christine and Alan LaBrecque of Arundel.

Ngoc Bao “Eleanor” Le, daughter of Thuy Quach and Chieu Le of Vietnam, is an honor roll student who participated in tennis, the International Fair, “Big: The Musical,” volunteer activities, and a contributor to INK Magazine.

Alec McAlary, son of Lynn and Keith McAlary of Saco, participated in National

Honors Society, and played soccer, basketball, and lacrosse. He was a member of the 2018 and 2019 Class A Lacrosse State Championship teams, and was named to the SMAA All Academic Team. He will attend Bentley University in the fall.

Megan McReynolds, daughter of Vanessa Andrade and Samuel McReynolds, will major in global studies

at the University of Vermont in the fall.

Breanna Melanson, daughter of Karen and Edward Melanson of Saco, earned honors and high honors throughout her time as a student at TA. She will USM in the fall and will major in geography and anthropology. She will also participate in their honors program.

Gabrielle Nadeau, daughter of Michelle and Kevin Nadeau of Saco, participated in volleyball, volunteer activities, fundraisers, and many school spirit and community activities. She is among the top 10% of her class and many excellence and achievement awards. She will study business finance at the University of Southern Maine this fall.

Anh Quynh “Madeline” Nguyen, daughter of Yen Pham and Ha Nguyen of Vietnam, served as the

prefect of Stasio Hall, Co-President of the Environmental Club, Co-Head Coordinator of the International Fair, and Co-President of the Interact Club. She participated on the Math Team, competed in Maine’s WACA Academic WorldQuest, and was a junior counselor at TA’s ELL Summer Camp in 2018. Madeline is a National Merit Scholar, AP Scholar with Distinction, and was recognized as Student of the Month in 2018. She was an honor roll student, earned various TA undergraduate awards, and the Dartmouth Book Award. She will major in statistics at the University of South Florida in the fall.

Armand Ouelette, son of Amy and Lucien Ouelette of Saco, participated in National Honors Society, was a candidate for the 2020 Presidential Scholars Program, a National Merit Scholar Commended student, an AP scholar with honor, and a member of the Phi Beta Association of Maine. He also played basketball and golf. He was First Team All State in golf from 2017-2019, and selected to play the 2020 High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst in June 2020. He won individual first place at the Class A Team State Championship with 73, and was SMAA All-Conference from 2016 to 2019. He also earned the Paul Sullivan Award and the Coach Michael Verrier Award. He will attend and play golf for Kenyon College this fall.

Cole Paulin, son of Meesha and Mark Paulin of Dayton, participated on the Math Team and National Honors Society. He played varsity football, was a member of the state championship team, and served as captain his senior year. As a junior, Cole was an Honorable Mention All-Conference Linebacker. His senior year he was named 1st Team All-Conference. Cole was a Presidential Scholar nominee, and AP Scholar with Distinction, a recipient of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award, and the RIT Innovation and Creativity Award. Cole will attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and plans to double major in aerospace engineering and physics.

Tien Thuy Phan, daughter of Thuy Nguyen and Hoa Phan of Vietnam, participated in the Environmental Club, TedX Club, and contributed to Ink Magazine. She will attend college in the fall and will major in fashion business management.

Class of 2020 Valedictorian, Maris Podgurski, daughter of Atsuko and Gregory Podgurski of Arundel,

participated in the Action Team, cross country, indoor and outdoor track, orchestra, and theater. She is the recipient of the Wellesley Book Award and will attend Northeastern University to study chemistry.

Alison Violette, daughter of Nancy and Steven Violette of Portland, participated in chorale, dance, Interact Club, Student Council, and theater. She is in the top 10 percent of her class, and was awarded certificates of excellence and achievement in several of her classes. She is also a member of the National Honors Society. Alison will attend Wheaton College in Massachusetts and will major in early childhood education.

Tanner Weeks, son of Tracy and Tim Weeks of Saco, participated in soccer, golf, and lacrosse. He is a member of the National Honors Society and earned high honors almost every quarter of his time at TA. He earned certificates of excellence in several academic subjects, won the Xerox Award for Innovation and Technology, the Silver Key Award from Scholastic Awards, and is among the top 10 percent of his class. Tanner will attend the University of New Hampshire and will major in engineering.

Sophie Whiting, daughter of Deandre Ivey and Julie Whiting of Saco, participated in orchestra and earned several academic achievement awards. She is among the top 10 percent of her class and will study at the University of Maine’s College of Engineering.

Elizabeth Wise, daughter of Nicole and Christopher Wise, was a member of the National Honors Society and Student Council. She earned several certificates of excellence and achievement, and received the College of the Atlantic Award. Elizabeth will study nursing at the University of New Hampshire.

Deixy Yuen Yue Wu Lee, daughter of Wei Da Wu Yu and Po King Lee of Saco, participated in

Anime Club, Chorale, French Club, RAD, and Spanish Club.She earned a certificate of achievement in physics. She will study education and SMCC this fall and plans to complete her undergraduate study at the University of Southern Maine.

Gouqing “Mike” Yan, son of Zhaoru Zhang and Jie Yan of China, participated in Student Council and was a food drive and Winter Carnival volunteer. He was a member of the National Honor Society and served as a NHS tutor. She will attend university in the fall.

Wenqing “Cathy” Zhang, daughter of Weiwei Guo and Tao Zhang of China, participated in Amnesty

International, Brain Bee Competition, Chinese Club, Interact Club, Math Team, JV field hockey, and JV tennis. She was a Culture Ambassador, lab assistant in the science department, and she played the flute. She was also a member of the National Honors Society, a four-year honor roll student, and she earned many certificates of achievement and excellence. Wenqing is an accomplished mathematician; she won 1st place at the 2020 Math Meet: Southern PiCone Group, 4th place in the 2019 State Math Meet, and 7th place in 2018. She also took 2nd place in the Maine Science Olympiad in anatomy and physiology in 2019.

Zhaocheng “Sunny” Zhong, son of Li Mai and Zhibo Zhong of China, participated in Art Club, Chinese Club, Outdoor Adventure Club, WAGER, and Writing Club. He was a four-year honor roll student, earned several certificates of achievement and excellence, and was the recipient of the Clarkson Leadership Award.

