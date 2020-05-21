Calpine gives $25K to MPTC

My Place Teen Center has received a $25,000 gift from Calpine Corp., the owner of Westbrook Energy Center.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the teen center, a Westbrook-based organization serving kids ages 10-18, has switched from its usual programming to provide a daily mobile food pantry for anyone in the community.

“When school is open, and we are open, kids have a safety net for 12-13 hours per day. Now they have no buffer. Calpine stepped up as we transitioned our agency to not only help our teens and their parents, but also to assist anyone from the community who needed a nutritious meal during this volatile time,” said the teen center’s CEO Donna Dwyer.

My Place Teen Center has six staff preparing 1,250 family-size dinners and 220 snack kits per week.

Calpine’s gift is critical to MPTC’s outreach and ability to respond as they continue to search for additional

financial support, Dwyer said.

“Across the country, Calpine remains committed to the communities in which we operate our power plants and we place a high value on our relationship with the city of Westbrook,” said Westbrook Energy Center spokesperson John Flumerfelt. “We recognize the challenges many families are facing due to the pandemic and we are grateful to be in a position to help.”

Art show winners

GFWC Westbrook Woman’s Club recently announced winners of its art show in late March.

Magan Thibodeau, a junior, took first place; Noor Abduljaleel, a junior, second; and Molly Dillon, a junior, third. Seniors Jodi and Mia Locey each received honorable mention.

Three Westbrook artists judged the show.

“We are very proud to have so many talented artists at Westbrook High School,” the club said in a statement released by Norma Manning.

Spring birding

Presumpscot Regional Land Trust is hosting online and solo bird watching through Sunday, May 24. Everyone is encouraged to visit land trust preserves to take photos and make audio recording of birds. The land trust will help to identify birds.

“We will provide a variety of resources to get you started with what birds to look for and how to identify them. We will also be creating a post on our Facebook page where you can share photos, sound recordings, and ask questions that will be answered by Marion Sprague, Maine Master Naturalist and co-coordinator of Maine Young Birders Club,” said Rachelle Curran Apse, land trust executive director.

The land trust will compile a list of all the species seen during the week and share it via email.

Participation is free, but registration is required to get the information needed to participate. Register at prlt.org; click on events.

