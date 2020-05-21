Arrests

Jesse C. Arbour, 51, of Lincoln Street, on May 13 on a warrant, on Lincoln Street.

Christopher S. Greenlaw, 27, of Haskell Street, on May 13 on a charge of aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct or offensive words, on Haskell Street.

Abdiaziz Osman Dahir, 27, of Portland, on May 13 on a charge of probation violation, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and trafficking in prison contraband, on Haskell Street.

Chad Michael Leasure, 22, of Tramway Lane, on May 13 on a charge of violating condition of release and a warrant, on Main Street.

A juvenile, 15, on May 14 on a charge of criminal mischief, aggravated criminal mischief, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, criminal attempt and reckless conduct, on Falmouth Street.

Timothy J. Poitras, 61, of Prince Street, on May 14 on a charge of violation of protective order and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

David O. Logugune, 22, of Portland, on May 15 on a charge of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Bridgton Road.

Emmanuel Pete Onyia, 21, of Falmouth, on May 16 on a charge of operating vehicle without a license and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

A juvenile, 12, on May 16 on a warrant, on Stevens Avenue.

John L. Tibbetts, 22, of King Street, on May 17 on a charge of disorderly conduct and loud or unreasonable noise, on King Street.

Aaron M. Landry, 41, of Standish, on May 17 on a charge of burglary, on Duck Pond Road.

Summonses

Russell D. White, 45, of Timberland Drive, on May 12 on a charge of disorderly conduct and offensive words or gestures, on Timberland Drive.

Tyra Kenison, 38, of Brown Street, on May 13 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Mohamud Said Abdullahi, 27, of Portland, on May 13 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on Haskell Street.

Lawrence D. Whittier, 67, of Portland, on May 13 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on Hannaford Drive.

Lindsay Rose Thompson, 30, of Saco Street, on May 16 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Saco Street.

A juvenile, 14, on May 16 on a charge of disorderly conduct and fighting, on Stevens Avenue.

A second juvenile, also 14, on May 16 on a charge of disorderly conduct and fighting, on Stevens Avenue.

Owen A. March, 19, of Brown Street, on May 17 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Monroe Avenue.

