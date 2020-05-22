Seashore Trolley Museum has reopened under Maine’s Phase 1 Plan to Restart the Economy, and the Guided Outdoor Activities provision. Founded in 1939, the trolley museum is the oldest historic transportation organization of its kind in the world and curates the largest streetcar collection.

The museum is offering the following outdoor recreational activities to Maine Residents, and non-residents who have already completed their 14-day self-quarantine in Maine:

Private Heritage Railroad Trolley Ride – Groups of up to 10 may reserve their own private trolley ride and one-hour self-guided tour. Trolleys will be operated by a motorman and conductor following the Maine COVID-19 Prevention Checklist for Guided Outdoor Activities. In order to best follow state-mandated criteria, the museum is charging a flat fee of $100 for a group of up to 1). Groups of five or smaller will receive a Family Fun Day Pass (valued at $50) that expires in October 2022 to return once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted .

Docent-Guided Museum Tours -Groups of up to 10 may reserve a 2-hour guided tour with a docent. Docents will customize each tour around interests of the group, and will follow the Maine COVID-19 Prevention Checklist for Guided Outdoor Activities. Admission for a group of up to 10 is $50 and includes one free copy of “Teddy Roosevelt, Millie, and the Elegant Ride,” signed by author Jean Flahive.

Self-Guided Museum Tour – Get out of the house and come explore the outdoor museum campus. Purchase tickets at $5/person (children 2 and younger are free) and take a self-guided tour around campus at your own pace. A limited amount of self-guided tickets are available to ensure guests on campus can easily maintain social distancing with other groups.

During Phase 1, the museum is not able to open their world-renowned Restoration Shop viewing gallery to guests, as well as any trolley, rapid transit vehicle, or bus on display. On a typical day, guests can hop on any displayed artifact, take pictures, ring the bells, toot the horn, etc., but COVID-19 makes this impossible. Display barns will be open, but the museum asks that guests view items only during this phase.

Seashore Trolley Museum follows the Center for Disease Control’s protocols for cleaning and disinfecting facilities. Museum staff will sanitize equipment used by guests with EPA registered products before and after each trip, paying particular attention to high-touch surfaces. Restrooms are available inside the Visitors Center and will be cleaned and disinfected multiple times a day.

The museum asks that all guests follow state guidelines and museum policies. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.trolleymuseum.org/events.

