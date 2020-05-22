“Man with degenerative illness was among first to end his life under Maine’s new law” (Page A1, May 16):
Thanks to you and Staff Writer Eric Russell for your frank and intimate story about Ronald Deprez and his family, who agreed to allow us to witness their father’s graceful and courageous exit.
The ritual of witness in our human society is an important confirmation of our bonds of love and respect for one another, especially in a community where we are learning to have new and honorable possibilities for the closing of our lives.
It is a powerful witness for us all. Thank you.
Leslie Trainer
Kennebunk
