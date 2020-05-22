Want a public servant who serves the public? Elect Melanie Sachs and that’s what you’ll get. Melanie may not be old enough to have heard JFK’s “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country” speech firsthand, but I’ll guarantee you, someone played it over her crib like a lullaby.

I’ve seen Melanie in action for over a decade – schools, theater, Town Council, Freeport Community Services where as director she brought a solid level of professional accountability without losing one bit of the compassion and friendship FCS was founded upon. Mel knew the who, what, when, where and why of providing food, clothes, transportation, fuel, counseling … whatever was needed to help the people of our community.

When it comes to helping people, Melanie’s not just a “smart cookie.” She’s a warrior. As our state representative, she’ll fight for all of us.

Pauline S. Hunneman

Freeport

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: