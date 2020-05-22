DAMARISCOTTA — Salt Bay Chamberfest has announced the cancellation of its 2020 summer festival, following Governor Janet Mills’ guidelines regarding COVID-19. The organization says it wants ensure the health and safety of the community.

“Being here on Maine’s wondrous coast is to experience what is sublime in nature and what is fleeting in life,” said Wilhelmina Smith, the group’s artistic and executive director. “Music, at this somber moment, feels similarly poignant in its capacity to offer us a refuge for reflection and an ocean of empathy and feeling during a turbulent time.”

In its 26th year of bringing chamber music performances to the Maine public, Salt Bay Chamberfest is working on new ways to stay connected with its audiences.

Archived Maine Public Radio “Maine Stage” performances by Chamberfest musicians are now available for free on the organization’s website, saltbaychamberfest.org. In addition, plans are underway for live online concerts, interviews and other special programs later this summer. Preparations are also being made to safely connect musicians with area residents confined in hospitals and nursing homes, providing free music to those most isolated by the pandemic.

Contributions to help Salt Bay Chamberfest through the next year are welcomed at saltbaychamberfest.org. Supporters are also encouraged to donate to Chamberfest’s Emergency Musician Relief Fund, which will provide direct assistance to musicians in need during these challenging times.

