Scarborough Public Library has been closed since March 15 to protect visitors and staff fromspreading COVID-19. In accordance with the governor’s stay-at-home order, the Library working with the Maine State Library and Maine Department of Economic and Community Development to develop protocols that will allow us to gradually resume library services in a safe manner with a phased reopening.

In Phase One, borrowed materials should be returned to the Library’s book drop. Due dates have automatically been extended to June 1 for all borrowed materials, including those belonging to other libraries. Overdue fines have also been suspended until June 1. The book drop at the Library’s front entrance will remain open 24/7 for returns. As more than 10,000

materials make their way back to the building, books will be quarantined, and CDs and DVDs will be cleaned in preparation to circulate again.

In Phase Two, Scarborough Library card holders will be able to request materials for curbside pickup while the Library building is still closed to the public. Only materials from the Scarborough Library collections will be available as interlibrary loan and the shared borrower’s card program are temporarily suspended. The schedule and details for Phase Two will be

announced as soon as possible.

During the Library’s phased reopening, Scarborough librarians will continue to offer reference help and technical support for accessing its electronic resources. You can reach a librarian by email at [email protected] or by leaving a message at 396.6276. You can also request a library card by email if you do not have one and would like to access digital resources that are part of [email protected] services such as Cloud Library e-books and e-audiobooks, Kanopy video streaming, Flipster digital magazines, or Lynda.com online learning.

For updates, visit Scarborough Public Library’s website, www.scarboroughlibrary.org, its social media pages, www.facebook.com/scarboroughpubliclibrary and www.instagram.com/scarboroughpubliclibrary, or call the recorded line, 396.6286.

