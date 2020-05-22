A second prisoner at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham has tested positive for COVID-19, the Maine Department of Corrections announced Friday night.
The inmate, a male in his 30s, was part of a facility-wide testing effort that began Tuesday after another inmate, a man in his 20s, became the first confirmed case in one of the state’s prisons. The newly positive inmate, who has been confined to the Windham facility since March 2, 2018, has been moved to an isolation unit, the corrections department said. He has not required hospitalization.
More than 700 staff, inmates and vendors have been tested for COVID-19 and 600 of the samples have been processed so far, the department said.
The Windham correctional facility housed 462 inmates – 399 men and 63 women – as of Wednesday, and it has 216 employees.
Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty has said he has no plans to conduct universal testing throughout the entire prison system, despite calls from advocacy groups for more testing.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
U.S. officials weighed first nuclear-weapons test in decades
-
Local & State
Disabled man uninjured when van rolls into water in Casco
-
Nation & World
FBI director orders internal review of Flynn investigation
-
Local & State
Seventy-five years later, memorial dedicated to Navy vessel sunk by U-boat off Cape Elizabeth
-
Nation & World
Pompeo: China measure a ‘death knell’ for Hong Kong autonomy
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.