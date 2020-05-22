A second prisoner at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham has tested positive for COVID-19, the Maine Department of Corrections announced Friday night.

The inmate, a male in his 30s, was part of a facility-wide testing effort that began Tuesday after another inmate, a man in his 20s, became the first confirmed case in one of the state’s prisons. The newly positive inmate, who has been confined to the Windham facility since March 2, 2018, has been moved to an isolation unit, the corrections department said. He has not required hospitalization.

More than 700 staff, inmates and vendors have been tested for COVID-19 and 600 of the samples have been processed so far, the department said.

The Windham correctional facility housed 462 inmates – 399 men and 63 women – as of Wednesday, and it has 216 employees.

Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty has said he has no plans to conduct universal testing throughout the entire prison system, despite calls from advocacy groups for more testing.

