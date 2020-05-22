FOOTBALL

The New York Jets and quarterback Joe Flacco have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, the 2013 Super Bowl MVP’s agency announced on Twitter.

The move to bring in Flacco gives third-year starter Sam Darnold a veteran backup, but one who is also coming off a herniated disk that cut short his only season in Denver and required surgery to repair.

Flacco, 35, spent his first 11 NFL seasons in Baltimore, where current Jets General Manager Joe Douglas was a scout in 2008 – when the Ravens drafted the quarterback 18th overall out of Delaware. Flacco helped lead Baltimore to a Super Bowl victory to cap the 2012 season, beating the San Francisco 49ers 34-31.

Flacco was rewarded by the Ravens by becoming the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history at the time with a six-year contract worth $120.6 million.

Last winter, Flacco’s time in Baltimore came to an end – officially clearing the way for Lamar Jackson – when the Ravens traded him to Denver for a fourth-round draft pick. Flacco started the first eight games for the Broncos, but injured his neck against Indianapolis in Week 8 and missed the rest of the season.

He was waived by Denver in March with a failed physical designation, but is expected to be fully recovered in time for training camp in the summer – if it goes on as scheduled with the coronavirus pandemic making uncertain any plans for the season.

SOCCER

MEXICO: Mexico’s professional soccer league has decided to cancel the season without crowning a champion for the first time in its history due to the uncertainty generated by the pandemic.

Liga MX announced that despite having played 10 of the season’s 17 dates, it would declare the season over without a winner. The league suspended play March 15, more than two weeks after the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Mexico was announced.

The league said in the statement that the restrictions caused by the health emergency made it impossible to continue without putting people at risk.

It’s an unlucky break for Cruz Azul, the Mexico City club that was atop the standings when the season was suspended. It was looking to break a title drought dating to 1997.

ENGLAND: Two more Watford players are in self-isolation after family members tested positive for the coronavirus, Manager Nigel Pearson said.

The unnamed pair join Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and two staff who went into isolation this week after they tested positive in the Premier League’s first round of testing.

