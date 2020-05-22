TOPSHAM — Topsham selectmen Thursday finalized an agreement to purchase solar power with ReVision Energy.

Topsham Solar Advocates, a group of 10 residents and business owners, came to selectmen in September 2019 with options for purchasing solar power through a power purchase agreement.

In January, selectmen agreed to pursue a contract with ReVision Energy in Skowhegan, which proposed the highest total savings and lowest initial prices of the three proposals the town received.

Under the agreement, the town will purchase solar power generated by a solar array developed by ReVision. The project is expected to be in operation by December 2020. ReVision Energy must have its buyers lined up before starting construction.

Topsham Economic and Community Development Director John Shattuck told selectmen Thursday that the town may not be able to purchase as much power through the solar project as planned. That’s because of the number of communities that already signed power purchase agreements for this solar project, which would reduce projected savings. He estimated a possible 30% reduction in the amount of power available, which didn’t deter selectmen from going forward with the contract.

Shattuck said the deal was estimated to save the town upwards of $1.2 million over 20 years.

“The issue we face is we have been dragging our feet for so long that… we’re up against the wall because they’re overselling,” said Selectman Matt Nixon. “If we delay any longer, we’re just going to run up against the wall again. That’s my concern.”

The proposed power purchase agreement was reviewed by the town’s attorney and a solar engineer.

Selectman David Douglass argued the town hasn’t ever signed a 20-year contract for anything to his knowledge, so, “we need to be sure we’re doing it right.”

The board unanimously approved Douglass’ motion to agree to the contract and push for ReVision to get the town to 100% of the level of power purchase and cost savings as initially discussed within the next year.

Negotiations between ReVision and other towns eyeing power purchase agreements are still in flux, and regardless of how much additional energy savings the town might get, the contract will save the town thousands of dollars a year, Douglass said Friday.

“We’ve agreed to the contract,” Douglass said Friday, and if ReVision Energy can offer power from another solar project by April of 2021, “we want to get in on it.”

