To my fellow Mainers (and out-of-state neighbors) who don’t wear masks: Many of us are high-risk people, so we are vigilant in taking precautions to prevent a COVID-19 infection. But ultimately we rely on you to take precautions as well.

You may think that you are not sick, but you could be one of the 35 percent of COVID-positive people who has no symptoms (according to a recent federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate). Wear a mask, and those germs don’t get passed along to us. Don’t wear a mask, and you threaten the health of everyone around you.

We may wear masks, but the vapors you emit when talking can land on our faces and lead to infection. Commit to wearing a mask in public places. It’s a statement that you care about others!

Kathryn Pierson

Saco

