FALMOUTH – Elizabeth Mary Regan, 91, devoted wife of the late James P. Regan Sr., passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 after a brief illness. Betty was born in Derby, Conn. on Aug. 29, 1928 daughter of the late John F. and Julia (Susadick) Pasch. She worked for many years in the Tack Shop of B.F. Goodrich in Shelton, Conn., and subsequently retired from her job in the finance office of Jordan Marsh in Derby, Conn.She enjoyed dancing with her husband, cooking Sunday dinners for everyone that would show up, traveling to sunny destinations, visiting the casino, and playing bingo with her closest friend, Helen Rosen. She really looked forward to her monthly lunch dates with her Derby High Class of 1946 friends, and get-togethers with her cousins who remained close throughout their lives. She loved her family more than anything else, and especially loved her grandchildren. When she moved to Maine in 2012, she discovered her love of oysters – and on her 80th birthday enjoyed a baker’s dozen with a candled Manhattan cocktail accompanied by a rousing “happy birthday” from all of the other patrons at J’s Oyster in the Old Port.She loved beauty in herself and in others. She always dressed impeccably and up until only a year ago enjoyed getting her hair done every Saturday. We thank her hairdresser, John, at A Touch of Style in Portland, for his kindness, caring and patience – she always left there feeling beautiful.The family is grateful for the excellent care given to her by the staff of Falmouth-by-the-Sea in Falmouth, where she has resided for the past three years.Betty was the beloved mother of James P. Regan Jr. and his wife Paulette of Shelton, Conn., Jean R. Kahn and her husband Barry of Falmouth (with whom she made her home in Maine), and Patricia Bruder and her husband Mark of Seymour, Conn. She was the loving grandmother of Jamie Regan Kozlowsky, Kathryn Regan Della Selva, Samantha Regan DeVillegas, Heather Kahn, Jocelyn Kahn, Owen Kahn, James Dempsey, Joseph Dempsey and Patrick Dempsey. She is also survived by 10 cherished great-grandchildren; her niece, Maureen Sawyer, and many nieces and nephews in the Regan family.Betty was predeceased by her sister, Jean Sawyer. Due to the current pandemic, a public Mass will be held at a future date to be announced. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton, Conn. has been entrusted with her arrangements. Friends may leave condolences at http://www.riverviewfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made toSt. Joseph Church50 Fairmont PlaceShelton, CT 06484

