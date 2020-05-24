Source
increase font size
Meet the winners of the 2020 Source Awards
-
The nonprofit Bicycle Coalition of Maine works to make the state's roads safer for cyclists and pedestrians. In the pandemic, its work has become more pertinent than ever.
-
A former wig designer for TV and Broadway, Linda Rice has been a fierce volunteer guardian of North Pond and other Maine lakes for more than two decades.
-
Marine Biologist Marissa McMahan takes a three-pronged approach: stop green crabs, improve the lives of fishing communities and teach children science.
-
From the legal field to the classroom to organic fields, our 2019 Source Sustainability award-winners are doing far more than their bit.
-
The winners, chosen from more than 100 nominations, serve as signals of hope in what often can seem like dark days for the environment.
-
via pressherald.com
-
From a field of nearly 200 candidates, we honor the people and programs moving Maine toward greater sustainability.
-
YARMOUTH - James "Jim" Doughty, 74, passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 20, 2020. The son of Robert ...
-
PORTLAND - Jean Ellen Parker, 63, of Portland, passed away April 29, 2020 at Maine Medical Center after a brief illness. ...
-
SOUTH PORTLAND - Maureen A. Gavett, 66, of South Portland, passed away on May 22, 2020, in Topsham. She was born ...
-
SCARBOROUGH - Leon Eugene Dudley resident of Gorham, passed away peacefully at the age of 82 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice ...
-
GRAY - Arthur L. St. Cyr passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on May 16, 2020 after a short, ...