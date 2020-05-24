PORTLAND – Helen A. Miles, 89, of Portland, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 after a long illness. Helen was the sixth of 10 children born to Fred and Hazel Steele.Helen married the love of her life on Oct. 16, 1948, Everett Miles. Helen worked at Burnham and Morrill as a young woman, Fairchild Semiconductor, and in her later years as a CRMA in a group home for disabled adults.Helen’s homemade cookies and pies will never be forgotten and a fond memory for her family. Helen enjoyed reading, crocheting, knitting and movies. Helen was also known to participate in a softball game at Deering Oaks with her young family and their friends. Helen was a member of First Baptist Church in Portland and often sang in the choir.Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Everett, of 49 years; granddaughter, Darlene Miles and grandson, Patrick Perkins.Helen is survived by her son, Ronald Miles, daughters, Judy Carnes, Linda Webb and Patricia (husband George) Frederick; grandchildren, David Miles(wife Nicole), Melanie Carnes, Joshua (wife Jessica) Carnes, Randy Webb and Karen Cookson; great-grandchildren, Amelia Miles, Timothy Carnes and Amelia Carnes.A graveside service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, July 9, at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 672 Stevens Avenue, Portland. Condolences may be posted to Oobfh.com To honor her memory, in lieu of flowers, you may donate to theAlzheimer’s Association orCompassus Hospice.

