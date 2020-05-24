TENANTS HARBOR – Marjorie “Marge” J. Cook, 98, died March 21, 2020, at Knox Center, Rockland. Born in Tenants Harbor on Dec. 28, 1921, she was the daughter of Pearle Ames Wall and Forrest Alexander Wall. When love ruled her heart, she left high school early to marry Hartford M. Cook, a decision she never regretted. Education always remained high on her list for herself and for her children. In 1978, she received a bachelor’s degree in public administration from UMA.Marge was an energetic, multi-talented person whose interests knew no bounds. She was a freelance writer with over 200 articles published in state and national publications. Winning contests with her writing skills was commonplace for her. In 1946, she won a month-long, all-expense paid trip to New York City to appear on a daily CBS radio show, “Cinderella for a Day.” Throughout her life, she served on numerous state and regional committees: selectman/assessor for the town of St. George, VISTA, Maine Health Systems Agency, Maine Municipal Association, Keep Maine Scenic, Status of Women, Marine Extension, Nature Conservancy, Farmers Market Coordinator for Knox County, and AARP TaxAide. An early environmentalist, Marge led the way for recycling and ridding St. George of its polluting dump. In 1966, she was a candidate for the Maine House of Representatives, and served on the Democratic State Committee for several years.In addition to her parents, Marge was predeceased by her husband, Hartford Cook; a companion, Ralph Palmer; her sisters, Celia Belle Robbins and Phyllis Wall; and son-in-law, Hayden Soule.Surviving are her five children, Jeanne Soule, Barry (Patricia) Cook, Brian (Joline) Cook, Patrick (Nadine Reimer) Cook, and Jay (Cynthia) Cook; grandchildren, Terry, Scott, Kathryn, Cindy, Todd, Kasey, Brent, Daniel, Erin, Ingrid, Nicole, AJ, Selina, Ian and Spencer; and 16 great-grandchildren; Ralph Palmer’s children, Shirley (Doug) Richardson and Keith Palmer and his three grandchildren.A private graveside memorial will be celebrated with family and friends at a later date.

