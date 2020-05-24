EMMITSBURG, Md. – Ruth Evelyn Laffin Crabtree of Emmitsburg, Md. and formerly of Westbrook, passed away on May 17, 2020 after a brief illness. Ruth was born in Westbrook to the late Arthur and Ida Graffam Laffin, and attended Westbrook Schools.She and her husband of 63 years, Roy J. Crabtree Sr. lived in Sebago Lake and Gorham for many years before returning to Westbrook. In 2015 she moved to Emmitsburg, Md. to live with her daughter, Beth Fluke and her family. In her early years Ruth was a hostess in various restaurants in Portland, later becoming a home companion and nanny. Ruth loved family gatherings and spending time with her children and grandchildren.Ruth was predeceased by her husband Roy Sr.; a son, Roy Jr.; her sister, Margaret Profenno, brothers, Tuffy and Lawrence Laffin; a grandson; and two great-grandchildren. She is survived by sons, Gary (Roxy) of The Villages, Fla., Gerald “Jerry” of Sanford, and Jeffrey “Jeff” (Diana) of Bolivia, N.C.; daughters, Sally Walling of Hampton Beach, N.H., Charlotte Burpee (Larry) of Summerfield, Fla., Rebecca “Becky” Morton (Chuck) of Holiday, Fla., Amy Snow (Kevin) of Jaffrey, N.H., Beth Fluke (Chuck) of Emmitsburg, Md.; 23 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff at Frederick Health Hospice in Maryland for the care and compassion they showed for our mother.At Ruth’s request there will be no funeral. A private burial will take place at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco, Maine at a later date.Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg, Md. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.myersdurborawfh.com.

