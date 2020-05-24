Police are asking the public for help as they pursue two separate hit-and run incidents involving children on bikes.

Sanford police are looking for a suspect and vehicle after a hit-and-run on a child riding a bike Saturday night. The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Pioneer Avenue, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The vehicle is described as a Toyota Camry with possible front passenger side damage and leaking fluid. The car was last seen heading west on Washington Street.

There’s no information in the post on whether the child was injured in the crash.

Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding the vehicle or suspect to call the Sanford Police Department at 324-3644.

The other incident occurred in Durham on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. on Shiloh Road. According to Maine State Police, two teenage girls were riding bikes when a vehicle described as a type of Jeep SUV with white lettering on the back struck one of the girls causing her to fall off her bike and hurt her ankle.

Before the Jeep approached it appeared to have lost control as it hit the girl. The Jeep’s operator, a female, slowed down and backed up to check on the girl but did not see if she needed any further assistance before driving off, according to police.

Police are trying to contact the driver, and are asking anyone with information to contact Trooper Burke at 624-7022.

This story will be updated.

