5/19 at 5:51 p.m. Chad Dunn, 36, of Court Street, Bath, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Whitney Burns on U.S. Route 1.

5/21 at 9:41 a.m. Storm Wallace, 19, of Fillion Street, Lisbon, was arrested by Officer Cory Iles on Tibbetts Drive on charges of criminal trespass, theft and violating condition of release.

5/21 at 8:29 p.m. Jacob Tillman, 26, of Primrose Lane, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Wolongevicz on Bath Road and on a charge of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.

5/22 at 8:43 p.m. Edmond Pillot, 41, of Franklin Parkway, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Justin Kittredge on Franklin Parkway and on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest.

5/23 at 9:23 p.m. Christopher McKenney, 28, of Fosters Point Road, West Bath, was arrested by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Perryman Drive on charges of violating a protection order, violating condition of release, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

5/25 at 12:19 a.m. Sarah Greven-Chaousis, 41, of Christopher Lane, Falmouth, was arrested by Sgt. Edward Yurek at Mill and Cumberland streets on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/21 at 10:50 p.m. Gary LeBlanc, 63, of Averill Road, Prentiss Township, was issued a summons by Officer Justin Kittredge on Bath Road on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

5/18 at 12:36 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

5/18 at 1:30 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.

5/18 at 5:08 p.m. Alarm on Tidal Run Lane.

5/19 at 12:07 a.m. Alarm on Terminal Road.

5/19 at 6 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

5/19 at 1:02 p.m. Alarm on Admiral Fitch Drive.

5/21 at 9:09 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Bath Road and Tibbetts Drive.

5/21 at 3:59 p.m. Alarm on Pleasant Street.

5/22 at 3:15 p.m. Outdoor fire on Admiral Fitch Drive.

5/22 at 3:48 p.m. Alarm on Bath Road.

5/22 at 11:04 p.m. Outdoor fire on Old Bath Road.

5/23 at 10:33 a.m. Outdoor fire on Bostwick Road.

5/23 at 5:28 p.m. Alarm on Neptune Drive.

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 55 calls from May 18-24.

